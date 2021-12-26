Demry Lorenzo Nicholson

Demry Lorenzo Nicholson, 27, of 207 Karen Way, passed away, Friday, December 24, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Bernice Nicholson and Dennis Nicholson. He was a member of Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother of the home, his father Dennis (Sanquinetta) Nicholson of Simpsonville; one brother, Denzel Nicholson of Greenwood; one sister, Brittany Nicholson-Boyd of Greenville; maternal grandmother Rossie L. Smith of Greenwood; maternal grandfather, Benjamin (Mary) Smith of Greenwood; paternal grandmother Rosa Roundtree of Greenwood; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at noon at Faith Christian Center with Apostle Alvin Deal officiating. Burial will be at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.

Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

Tags