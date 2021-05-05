Demoril L. Young, 65, departed this life on May 3, 2021 in Greenwood, SC.
Demoril was born October 24, 1955 to the late Henrietta Bussey Anderson and was raised by the late loving Agnes Mansel Williams.
Demoril was preceded in death by his only child, Khanedra N. Handford; three brothers, Freddie Anderson, Jr., James Bussey and Emmanuel Mansel and one sister, Maggie Pearl Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one grandson, Quinton Burden, Jr.; his fiancee, Shirley Smith of the home; two brothers, Joseph Young of Greenwood and Tommy (Loretta) Mansel of Charleston, SC; one sister, Dorothy Cooley of Fairburn, GA; two brothers-in-law, Paul Williams and Albert Robinson both of Atlanta, GA; one sister-in-law, Faye Young of Greenwood, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Parks Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home, 203 Plowden Avenue.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Young family.