CROSS HILL — Delores Helen Lance Sprouse, 85, of 1267 Lakeshore Drive, Cross Hill, widow of Walter Alvin Sprouse, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK, she was a daughter of the late Gordon Avey and Edna Hines Lance. She was a member of Cross Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Kathie Hunter (Hal) of Hendersonville, NC, Debby Sanford (Barry) of Orangeburg, and Joel Sprouse, USN (Katie) of Enoree; grandchildren, Shane Sanford (Meg), Melony Sanford, Michael Sprouse, Ben Rieger (Ashley), and Lance Sprouse; and great grandchildren, Seito Sanford, Shunto Sanford, Taylor Sprouse, and Pierson Rieger.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Cross Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Curtis Marshall and the Rev. Ray Hollifield officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Sanford, Michael Sprouse, Lance Sprouse, Ben Rieger, Seito Sanford, and Shunto Sanford.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Delores' loving caregivers, Susan McLaughlin, Julia McLaughlin, Joan Butler, Mary Ann Caddell, and Sharlene Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Cross Hill Baptist Church, 761 N. Main Street, Cross Hill, SC 29332 or Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.