Debra Sells Kemp, 69, of Greenwood, widow of Phillip G. Kemp, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Ethel Messer Floyd and the late Richard Clark "Dick" Floyd. Debbie was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed crafting, going to the flea market and flowers. She was married to her late husband, Phillip for 47 years and retired from CPW and Sears. Debbie was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Coronaca Baptist Church where she was active with Kitchen Ministries, AWANA and taught children's Sunday school.

Tags