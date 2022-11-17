Debra Sells Kemp, 69, of Greenwood, widow of Phillip G. Kemp, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Ethel Messer Floyd and the late Richard Clark "Dick" Floyd. Debbie was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed crafting, going to the flea market and flowers. She was married to her late husband, Phillip for 47 years and retired from CPW and Sears. Debbie was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Coronaca Baptist Church where she was active with Kitchen Ministries, AWANA and taught children's Sunday school.
Surviving are her mother of Greenwood; her children, Michael Kemp (Jessica) of Concord, NC, and Jennifer Turner (Matt Gann) of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren, Jackson G. Kemp, Zoé Turner, Maddi-Jaymes Kemp and Zaine Turner and her beloved dog, Blu.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Coronaca Baptist Church, with the Rev. Todd Polatty officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Burch, Jamie Turner, Jackson Kemp, Mark Hamm, Bird Shirley, Zaine Turner and Greg Bowie.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Owen Newman Ministerial Scholarship Fund, c/o Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Highway 246 N, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home of her mother, Ethel, 110 Kingston Road, Greenwood, where they will have a drop in on Friday from 2-4 pm.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.