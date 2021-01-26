Deborah Y. Payton
Deborah Y. Payton, 61, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home. Born in Washington, D.C,. she was the daughter of Juanita Warren Williams and the late Johnny Williams. She was a member of the Youth Crusade Evangelistic Center. She is preceded in death by one sister, Jennifer Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Antwan (Racquel) Lewis Sr. of Cambridge, MD; three daughters, Teshaun (Roosevelt) Board of Morganville, NJ, Oscheika Payton and Shaunte (Sharon) Middleton, both of Greenwood, SC; her mother of Greenwood; two brothers, Johnny Williams Jr. and James Warren, both of Washington, D.C; one sister, Bridgett Sanders of Maryland; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Minister Ken Frazier. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.