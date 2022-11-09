Deborah Miller Thompson Nov 9, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLUM BRANCH — Deborah Miller Thompson, 67, wife of Leland Thompson, of Split Oak Dr. Plum Branch, SC passed on Tuesday, November 9, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sc Deborah Miller Thompson Split Oak Dr. Plum Branch Memorial Service Leland Thompson Branch Mccormick Most read stories Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students Bare Necessities Food Pantry at Lander gets another boost from Music for Meals Countybank Ranked Top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based Lender AAMC receives funding for outreach vehicle Richardson makes return to Lander Club members join fishing tournament