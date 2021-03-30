CALHOUN FALLS — Deborah Joyce Edwards, 54, of 109 Pendleton Street, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Abbeville County, she is the daughter of Roy Edwards and the late Thelma Jones Edwards. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls, SC, and a member of Women's Home Aide Society #86.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Roy Edwards of Calhoun Falls; one son, Desmond Edwards of the home; two brothers, Garrett (Hattie) Sanders of Florence, SC, and Larry (Martha) Edwards of Athens, GA; one sister, Barbara Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery, Calhoun Falls, SC, conducted by Carolyn Murray. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.