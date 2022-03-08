HODGES — Deborah Harvey Robinson, 70, resident of Hodges, wife of Ervin D. "Paul" Robinson, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, GA.

Born December 10, 1951, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge E. Harvey and Virginia L. Mitchell Harris. A 1970 graduate of Greenwood High School, she retired as a real estate agent, having worked with Professional Brokers and Citizen's Trust Agencies.

She was a member of New Journey Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughters, Kim and husband David McIntyre of Greenwood and Alison and husband Richie Stone of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Austin Slack, Karrigan Free, Brayden (Sabrina) Hall, Nic Nance, Blake (Lauren) Stone, Tanner (McKenzie) Stone and Whitney (Cody) McIntire; and five great-grandchildren, Teagan, Draityn, Audrey Kate, Alex and Andy.

She was predeceased by her brother, Randy Harvey.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at New Journey Church, with Rev. David McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:30 Thursday afternoon, immediately before the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Robinson family with arrangements.