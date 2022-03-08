HODGES — Deborah Harvey Robinson, 70, resident of Hodges, wife of Ervin D. "Paul" Robinson, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Augusta University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Born December 10, 1951, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge E. Harvey and Virginia L. Mitchell Harris. A 1970 graduate of Greenwood High School, she retired as a real estate agent, having worked with Professional Brokers and Citizen's Trust Agencies.
She was a member of New Journey Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughters, Kim and husband David McIntyre of Greenwood and Alison and husband Richie Stone of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Austin Slack, Karrigan Free, Brayden (Sabrina) Hall, Nic Nance, Blake (Lauren) Stone, Tanner (McKenzie) Stone and Whitney (Cody) McIntire; and five great-grandchildren, Teagan, Draityn, Audrey Kate, Alex and Andy.
She was predeceased by her brother, Randy Harvey.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at New Journey Church, with Rev. David McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:30 Thursday afternoon, immediately before the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.