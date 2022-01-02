CALHOUNS FALLS — Deborah Jean 'Debbie' Gilliam, 64, of Calhoun Falls, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born in Osaka, Japan to Betty Joyce Hughes Gilliam and the late Olin Dewitt Gilliam.

Debbie was a 1975 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School. A compassionate and devoted caregiver, she willingly extended a helping hand to those in need. Debbie was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Jennings and Olen Gilliam; three brothers-in-law, James 'Roho' Jennings, Donnie Shiflet and Robert Young; a nephew, Brad 'Big Waylon' Jennings.

Debbie is survived by her mother, Betty and sister, Linda Shiflet of both Calhoun Falls and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM on Tuesday in the chapel with Rev. Jim Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Latimer Cemetery.

The family is at the home of Ms. Amanda Hammett on Darlington Street.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Ms. Debbie, may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Gilliam family.