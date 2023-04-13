Deborah "Debbie" Cox Gardner, 65, resident of Parkwood Road, widow of John Michael Gardner, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home.

Debbie was born December 11, 1957, in Greenville, SC, to Ann Rutledge Cox and the late Jesse Thomas Cox, Sr. She was a 1975 graduate of Greenwood High School, a 1979 graduate of Lander University, and received her Master's Degree from Clemson University. Debbie first started teaching in the Ninety Six School District and then moved to teach at Greenwood School District 50, mostly at Pinecrest Elementary. She served students in public education for over forty years.

