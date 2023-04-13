Deborah "Debbie" Cox Gardner, 65, resident of Parkwood Road, widow of John Michael Gardner, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home.
Debbie was born December 11, 1957, in Greenville, SC, to Ann Rutledge Cox and the late Jesse Thomas Cox, Sr. She was a 1975 graduate of Greenwood High School, a 1979 graduate of Lander University, and received her Master's Degree from Clemson University. Debbie first started teaching in the Ninety Six School District and then moved to teach at Greenwood School District 50, mostly at Pinecrest Elementary. She served students in public education for over forty years.
She was a member of North Side Baptist Church. She loved reading a good book on the beach and swimming in the ocean with her kids and grandkids. Debbie gave generously to her family and community for many years. She was a caretaker for anyone that walked into her life and enjoyed her daily devotions. She was a caring mother and loving grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her mother of Greenwood, two sons, Derek Michael Gardner (Susan) of Greenwood and John Ross Gardner (Rachel) of Minneapolis, MN; a daughter, Beth Gardner of Charleston; a brother, Jesse Thomas Cox, Jr. (Lee) of Florence; a sister, Suzie Martin (Jim) of Greenwood; four grandchildren, all of whom knew her as Grandma Da, Gracie Gardner, Mady Gardner, Hannah Gardner, and Kate Gardner; and her grand-fur baby, Evie.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at North Side Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Friday evening.
Honorary pallbearers will be teachers and former teachers at Pinecrest Elementary.