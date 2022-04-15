CLEVELAND, GA — Debbie Mobley Haynes, 65, of Cleveland, Georgia, died April 12, 2022.

She was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on September 15, 1956 to the late Charlie C. and Ruby Scott Mobley.

In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by Skeet Mobley of Abbeville, Benny Mobley of West Minister, Linda Partain of Abbeville and Carolyn Cheshire of Donald's.

Survivors include husband of 25 years Sammy Haynes, stepdaughter Tiffany Hernandez (Ricardo), granddaughter Brianna Hernandez, grandsons Carson and Ashton Hernandez, Stepson Jeromy Haynes (Patricia), grandsons Bryson and Brantley Haynes, Stepson Joshton Haynes (Sheena), grandsons Joshton Haynes, Jr. and Jaxson Haynes, brother Pete Mobley (Judy) of Minot, ND, Gwen Pye of Boiling Springs, SC, Mary Cox (Ronnie) of Calhoun Falls, SC, Marolyn Whited of Greenwood, SC, and a very special niece Tammie Larkin.

Debbie loved her rescued fur baby Angel, and respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the animal shelter of one's choice.

There will be no formal services held at this time.

Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville. 706-754-6256

Tags