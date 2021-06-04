Deauntay Robinson
LAURENS — Akira Deauntay Robinson, 22, of Laurens, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Akira Kentay Robinson and Deaudra Carmack Laquitara. Deauntay was a graduate of Laurens High School and was employed with House of Pizza. He enjoyed playing video games with his cousins, swimming with his sister at the lake and playing basketball. Deauntay attended The Prevailing Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tadarrius Robinson.
Surviving in addition to his mother of the home and his father and stepmother, Anjenetta Robinson are two sisters, Jakira Johnson of Washington, DC and Brionna Carmack of Greenwood; four brothers, Justin Craven (Chastity), Markevious Robinson, both of Greenwood, Harold Latimer of Knoxville, TN and Amir Robinson of Greenville; grandmothers, Mary Leak (Darnell), Sandra Tucker, both of Greenwood; a great grandmother, Louise Dorn; and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at The Prevailing Church, with Apostle Jessie Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Justin Craven, Shawn Dorn, Stanley Robinson, Tamyis Robinson, Harold Latimer and Darion Williams.
The family will receive friends at the church prior the service from 1-3 p.m.
The family is at the home of his grandmother, Mary Leak, 628 Pearl Street, Greenwood, where friends and family are welcome.
Memorials may be made to Deauntay Robinson’s Account c/o Harley Funeral Home. PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
