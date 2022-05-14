Deanna Styron Coker, 49, resident of Devore Road, wife of Donald Keith Coker Jr., passed away May 13, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born June 15, 1972, in Darlington, she was a daughter of Jack Earl and Wanda Lackey Styron. Deanna was a 1990 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1994 graduate of Central Wesleyan College. She also received her Masters Degree in Education from Lander University. Deanna was a special education teacher at Emerald High School with 28 years of teaching.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, Deanna was also a member of the Co-Ed 2 Sunday School Class. She also had a passion for music and adored her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home and her parents of Greenwood, are a son, Caleb Andrew Coker; two daughters, Lauren Nicole Coker and Annaliese Holland, all of Greenwood; a brother, Jeremy Styron of Philadelphia, PA; a grandmother, Edna Murphy Lackey of Greenwood; a mother-in-law, Jean Williams of Greenwood; and a father-in-law, Donnie Coker, and wife Cathy of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Harris Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lackey, Toby Lackey, Phil Jones, Hob Chandler, Kenny Downing, and Jeff McCutcheon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Co-Ed 2 Sunday School Class.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., Greenwood, SC, 29649.
