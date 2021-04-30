Dean Michael Logan, 64, of Greenwood, husband of Kryss Neal Logan, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Toledo, OH, he was a son of Carol Ann Gustin Finch and the late Harvey Dofoe Logan. Dean was a master craftsmen in woodwork and reupholstery and he enjoyed fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kryss, of the home are his children Stacy Matousek (Eric) of Ohio, Daniel Logan, and Derrek Logan, both of Greenville; a brother, William Louis Finch Jr.; and a granddaughter, Adelyn Logan.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel.
The family invites friends to join them for a gathering following the service at 404 Stroud Court, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.