Davis McClendon
Kenneth Davis McClendon, 46, of Greenwood, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of James Woodrow and Carie White McClendon. He was a 1995 graduate of Cambridge Academy and attended Presbyterian College and the College of Charleston. Davis was a people person and his outgoing personality made him the perfect match for his position as Marketing Counselor at Wesley Commons for the past 12 years, where he was so much more than an employee — he WAS Wesley Commons. He always wanted to do what was right and honorable and would go out of his way to help any of the residents or his friends with whatever their needs might be. He had been formerly employed by Brothers & Harrison and Grand Harbor.
Davis was an athlete who excelled at anything he set out to do. He played soccer, football and basketball while at Cambridge and also played with TOROS for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling for competitions and regularly played on Tuesday nights at Par 3 West. He absolutely loved college football and was a diehard Clemson fan.
Davis is survived by his parents, James and Carie; his children, Frederick John “Freddie” McClendon, Ella Blair McClendon and Annabelle Davis McClendon; his brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Crystal McClendon; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Jaryd Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Cody, Finn and Kai McClendon, Cilla, Cora and Bennett Mitchell; the mother of his children, Kristen McClendon and her family, Fred and Anna Marie Bentfeld, Kara Shaw, Kelly Rhyne and his best buddy, Katie Bentfeld. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
Davis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Woodrow “Woody” McClendon, Nellie Blackwell McClendon, Clarence White and Jeanette White; and his uncle, for whom he was named, Kenneth Eugene McClendon.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to an account that has been established to benefit Davis’ children. Checks should be made payable to the McClendon Children’s Fund and sent to Countybank, PO Box 3129, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home of Elizabeth and Jaryd Mitchell, 965 Dixie Drive and at the home of Kristen McClendon, 209 Chatham Drive in Wellington Green.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.