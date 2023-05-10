Kenneth Davis McClendon, 46, of Greenwood, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of James Woodrow and Carie White McClendon. He was a 1995 graduate of Cambridge Academy and attended Presbyterian College and the College of Charleston. Davis was a people person and his outgoing personality made him the perfect match for his position as Marketing Counselor at Wesley Commons for the past 12 years, where he was so much more than an employee - he WAS Wesley Commons. He always wanted to do what was right and honorable and would go out of his way to help any of the residents or his friends with whatever their needs might be. He had been formerly employed by Brothers & Harrison and Grand Harbor.