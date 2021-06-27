David Theodore Templeton
David Theodore Templeton, 93, resident of the Abbeville Nursing Home, former resident of East Epworth Camp Road, Ninety Six, SC, widow of Hazel Marie Abercrombie Templeton, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born in Laurens County, on May 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Charles Matthew and Hattie Mae Patton Templeton. After graduation from Ford High School in 1945, he enlisted and served in the Navy as a Fireman First Class aboard the USS Princeton during World War II. In 1949, he and Hazel married, started their family, and in 1956 began their ministry in the United Methodist Church. David graduated from Newberry College and Emory Seminary. He faithfully served as a full-time Methodist minister for 42 years, followed by 10 years in various temporary appointments after he and Hazel retired to the Epworth community. His passion was leading others to the Lord and taking care of his family.
David was predeceased by his wife, Hazel; two sons, John David Templeton and Scott Douglas Templeton; and sister, Margaret Templeton Lashley.
Surviving are his daughters, Gail (Ronnie) Hitchcock of Abbeville, Jane Calhoun of Greenwood, and Lynn (Buddy) Rush of Hodges; daughters-in-law Holly Templeton of Simpsonville and Kathy Templeton of Pelion; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a niece, Pat Lashley Collins of Chapin; and a special cousin, Audrey Blackwell of Laurens.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday 12 PM at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Evans and Rev. Brett Collins (great nephew) officiating.
Families will be at their respective homes.
The family expresses their grateful appreciation to the staff of Abbeville Nursing Home for taking care of our precious Daddy for the past 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given to the church of your choice.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Templeton family.