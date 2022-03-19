David Ray Thompson, Sr., 71, resident of Sweetwater Road, passed away March 18, 2022 at his home.

Born February 11, 1951, in Greenwood, he was a son of James H. and Mary E. Boyd Thompson. David was formerly employed by Moore Business Forms and later owned and operated Carolina Mountain Water. He was an avid golfer and loved being in the outdoors, going out with friends and family, and was very artistic. David also coached every sport his son ever played and was a member of the 1968 Greenwood High School State Champion Football Team.

He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi at Lander University and the Masonic Lodge # 386, and a member at Star Fort.

Surviving are his two children, David R. (Missy) Thompson and Lesli A. Thompson; two grandchildren, Dawson Thompson and Laura Thompson; a sister, Mary E. Sims.

He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia T. Turner; and a brother, James "Jimmy" H. Thompson, Jr.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022, from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Butler.

The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Palace Memphis, TN 38105.

