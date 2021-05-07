David Myron O'Neal, 64, recently of Greenwood, SC, and prior resident of Hanahan, SC, husband of Audrey Moody O'Neal, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held on May 15 at 11 a.m. at Restoration Community Church, located at 6058 Miami St, Hanahan, SC 29410. David would not want to wear a suit to your funeral, so please do not feel you have to for his Celebration of Life. Interment will be private.
David was born on November 15, 1956 in Charleston, SC, son of Mary Ellen O'Neal of Hollywood and the late Leo Birch O'Neal. He was a graduate of Hanahan High School Class of 1975 and a proud civil service employee for over 41 years (retired). He was a machinist by trade and loved building things as a hobby. He had a mind of steel, a beautiful soul, and he loved his wife and daughter with all his heart. He had the biggest heart and sweetest disposition of anyone ever born and will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. Survivors include his wife of 37 years; the light of his life, his daughter Lydia who he affectionately called Popeye; his mother; two sisters: Linda Lowder (Frank) of James Island and Alice Humphries (Ronald) of NC; sister-in-law Leila O'Neal of Summerville, and many other relatives. He was predeceased by one sister: Joyce Brogdon and one brother: Leo Daniel O'Neal. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, a memorial may be made to Restoration Community Church's Immeasurable Fund, 6058 Miami St, Hanahan, SC 29410 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.