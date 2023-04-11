David Merrill Keeler, 79, of Greenwood, SC, passed away at home with family on April 6, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson's.

Dave was born in Columbus, OH, July 19, 1943. He loved to sing, especially in a choir or a quartet, and also played in a trumpet trio during his high school years. He sang at many weddings through the years. He attended Olivet Nazarene University, where he met Eloise Gossett; they married in 1963. In 1965, he graduated from Ohio State University, with a degree in Economic and Statistical Analysis. He began working for Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical in Detroit, MI, then transferred in 1967 to the Greenwood, SC plant, where he became a manager.