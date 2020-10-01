ABBEVILLE — David Marshall "Bear" Evans Sr., 75, of 205 Raymond Road, died Friday September 25, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a member of Cypress Chapel AME Church, where he served as Father of the Church, Trustee Board and Leader of Class # 4. He also sang with The Voice of Cypress, attended Sunday School, member of the Usher Board, janitor and "Mr. Fix It". He was retired from Medical Textiles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lillie Evans, brothers, Claude Evans, Quinton Evans and Lorenzo Jackson and one sister Linda Lyons.
Surviving are two daughters; Linda Evans of the home, and Marsha (Terrance) Rayford of Abbeville, two sons; Calvin (LaTonya) Evans of Spartanburg, SC, and David M. (Malika) Evans Jr., of Houston, TX, sisters; Annie B. Evans, Sallie Gray, Martha Belton, Vanessa (Roger) Carroll, Ethelene (Charles) Belcher of Abbeville, SC, Cassandra (Bruce) Bingham of Killeen TX, Geraldine (James) Pettigrew of Charlotte, NC, and Janie R. Lyons of Anderson, SC, brother; Melvin (Caroline) Jackson of Greenville, SC, two grandchildren reared in the home; Kiasia and Davon Bowie, and eight other grandchildren, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville. Public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at the mortuary from 2-6 p.m. The family is at the home of a daughter, Marsha (Terrence) Rayford, 87 Burnette Drive, Abbeville. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.