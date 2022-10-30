ABBEVILLE - David M. Brown, 77, of Abbeville, husband of Katherine Taylor Brown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Magnolia Manor in Greenwood. He was born in Charleston to the late James M. and Emma Elizabeth Sharp Brown.
Mr. Brown honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was a former member of the Greenwood Fire Department. A dedicated craftsman, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Brown was a member of Westside Baptist Church, Abbeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Russell Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Katherine, of 20 years of the home; children, Wayne Brown (Renita), Melissa Goldman, Linda Jo Gainey (Jimmy), Wendy Brown, David Earl Pearson, Steven Pearson (Crystal), Mary Hill (Ricky), and Ruth Ventrello (Rev. Michael Ventrello); brother, Jimmy Brown (Betty); two sisters, Caroline Mobley and Edna Mae Martin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Ventrello and Rev. James Long officiating. Private burial will follow in the Parksville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to all who assisted with Mr. Brown's care during his illness.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Brown, may be sent to Westside Baptist Church, 308 Haigler St., Abbeville, SC 29620 or Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 W. Kirksey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.