ABBEVILLE - David M. Brown, 77, of Abbeville, husband of Katherine Taylor Brown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Magnolia Manor in Greenwood. He was born in Charleston to the late James M. and Emma Elizabeth Sharp Brown.

Mr. Brown honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was a former member of the Greenwood Fire Department. A dedicated craftsman, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Brown was a member of Westside Baptist Church, Abbeville.

