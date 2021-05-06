David Jerome Campbell
David Jerome Campbell, 50, of 106-F Oakhill Street, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, he is the son of Gleen Logan and the late Ruby Campbell James. He was a member of Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Domechie (Ericka) Campbell of Albany, GA, and Camron Campbell of Greenwood, SC; one daughter, Shamyla Davis of Savannah, GA; his father Glenn Logan of Greenwood, SC; six brothers, Terry Logan of Dillion, SC, Bryan Logan, Reginald Sherman, Ryan Logan, and Rashaad Campbell, all of Greenwood, SC, and Trenzie Campbell of Richmond Hill, GA; two sisters, Dalenthia Logan and Christine Logan, both of Greenwood, SC; one grandchild, Leira Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, conducted by Jan Logan. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.