David Jefferson Whitaker Jr., 67, resident of Watersedge Road, Greenwood SC, husband of Mamie Martin Whitaker, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, peacefully at his home. He was united in marriage to Mamie Martin Whitaker on August 8, 1992.
Born April 5, 1954, in Stamford, CT, he was a son of the late David Jefferson Whitaker Sr. and Nannie Lee Ealey Whitaker. David was a graduate of Wilberforce University, where he received his bachelor's degree in accounting, and he was employed by Eaton Corporation.
David attended Rice Memorial Baptist Church. Prior to attending Rice Memorial Baptist Church, he was a long-time member, of Bethel Bible Baptist Church, where he was an active member and sang in the gospel choir. He joined Bethel Bible Baptist Church on July 20, 1997. Those that knew David knew he had a love for music. He loved singing, dancing, and spending time with his family. During his illness, you could always catch David moving and dancing to songs with a smile on his face.
David had a passion and volunteered his time serving as a sponsor for the Narcotic Anonymous Group for over 30 years. He selflessly dedicated his time and love in helping others through spiritual principals and helping and guiding them to recovery. David was always very athletic. He played baseball with the Greenwood A's for over 15 years and often attended sports events as a hobby that he enjoyed.
David was a devoted father, husband, and a God-fearing man. David shared 42 years of his life to Mamie Martin Whitaker, the love of his life.
David always showed unconditional love to his family, friends and always supported his children and grandchildren from giving advice, attending their games and special events, you name it he was there.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Catina Jennings (Brandon) of Greenwood, SC, Tomeika Martin of Charleston SC, Dawanda Devalda (David) of Virginia Beach, one son Daquan Martin of Greenville, SC, and he was proceeded in death by his daughter Kwanda Bracey.
Along with his beloved children, David leaves to cherish his memories to seven (7) siblings, two (2) brothers Jerome Whitaker (Beverly) of Milford, CT, Anderson Whitaker of Columbia, SC, five (5) sisters Catherine Vanterpool of Stamford, CT, Josephine Boykin (Leroy) of Lutz, FL, Perrine Whitaker of San Francisco, CA, Rosemary Whitaker of Stratford, CT and Deborah Whitaker of Alexandra, Virginia and nine (9) grandchildren Madison Brown, Corey Gilliam, Cameron Gilliam, Acoria Gilliam, Brianna Lyles, Vincent Lyles Jr., Payton DeValda and David DeValda Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and acknowledgement to Elite Homecare, formally known as Uptown Seniors and Bright Hearts Homecare. Your support and care to David will forever remain in our hearts.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Joe Caldwell officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Sunday, July 18, 2021.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Whitaker family.