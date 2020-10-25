David Horton Sr.
ABBEVILLE — David Horton, Sr., 75, husband of Judy Williams Brown Horton, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Abbeville, SC to the late William M. Horton, Sr., and Maggie Brewer Horton.
Mr. Horton, a 1964 graduate of Abbeville High School was a charter member of the former Union Presbyterian Church. He retired from West Carolina Telephone Co-op after 29 years of dedicated service. A proud member of the NRA, Mr. Horton was an enthusiastic sportsman. He enjoyed animals and adored all children, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Manley J. Horton, Sr., William M. ‘Bill’ Horton, Jr., and Bobby Horton: two sisters, Kathleen Mabry, and Mageleen Weaver Simpson.
Mr. Horton is survived by his wife, Judy, of 31 years of the home; two sons, David Horton, Jr., of Abbeville and Bobby Brown (Tina) of Prosperity, SC; two daughters, Cindy Simpson (Mike) of Abbeville and Cathy Brown Price (Johnny) of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Horton of Abbeville; six grandchildren, Allen Simpson (Hope), Nikki Simpson, Jacob Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, J.W. Price (Rose Linker) and Shannon Beth Price; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Ansel Simpson; and his faithful dog, Duke.
Graveside services will be 2:00PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions in memory of David to be sent to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services Abbeville Chapel is assisting the Horton family.