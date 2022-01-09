0110 obit flag

David Donald "Don" Dillard, 85, resident of Orchard Park, husband of Elma Fehr Dillard, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born January 8, 1937, in Greenville, he was a son of the late John Ernest and Emma Lou Hooks Dillard. He was a US Army veteran, and he owned and operated Dillard's Lake Resort. Don played minor league baseball for 9 years and played major league baseball four years with the Cleveland Indians and the Milwaukee Braves.

He was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a charter member of Rosemont Baptist Church that was started at Dillard's camp. He and his wife were voluntary missionaries for many years in Brazil and Honduras.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are three sons, Jeffrey David (Lauren) Dillard of North Augusta, SC, Robert John (Lisa) Dillard of Greenwood, and Charles Anthony Dillard of Portland OR; seven grandchildren, Kathleen (J.C.) Crowder, Rylee Dillard, Grant Dillard, Christopher (Ashley) Mullinax, Bradley (Kelsey) Mullinax, Caleb Dillard, and Hannah Dillard; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Luke Crowder, Braden Kosmos, Jace Mullinax, and Houston Mullinax.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Rosemont Cemetery in Waterloo with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

The family will receive friends following the services in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

A special thanks to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care for all of their help through this time.

