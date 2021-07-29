David Dean
WATERLOO — David Washington Dean, 75, of Waterloo, widower of Elizabeth “Joan” Nellums Dean, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his home.
Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Leroy and Alfie Thomas Dean. David retired from Parke-Davis and was a long time member of Midlake Bass Club. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children: Brian Dean (Donna) of Ware Shoals, Glenn Dean (Donya) of Laurens, Rhonda Hamilton of Nashville, TN, Sheila Rhodes (Mike) and Stacey Hughes (Steve Bice), both of Greenwood; a sister, Shirley Duncan (Jimmy) of Greenwood; grandchildren: Michael Rhodes (Kate), Randi Maynard (Jordan), Tyler Hughes, Michaela Hughes, Charlie Dean, Brittney Williams (Robby), Brett Dean, Matt Fuller, Katelynn Bice and Brittany Bice; and great grandchildren: James Rhodes, Avery Rhodes, Molly Kay Maynard, Jayden Bice and McKenzie Jade Williams.
A private memorial service will be held at Midlake Bass Club at a time and date to be determined.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.