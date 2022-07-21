NEW YORK, NY — David Crosby, 76, passed away, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Born in New York, New York, he was the son of J.D. Crosby and Reicy Ward Crosby. David proudly served his country as a Marine and was employed as welder. David was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Joseph Crosby. David leaves to honor is memory four children, David, Pamela, Sharon Crosby, and Sabrina Washington and four grandchildren. Funeral service 2pm, Friday, in the Chapel of Robinson Walker Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to service. Professional service entrusted to Robinson Walker Funeral Service.

