WARE SHOALS — David Clinkscales, 80, of N. Riegel Ave., died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Perry C. and Frances Branyon Clinkscales. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was retired from Flour Daniel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Ware Shoals Lodge #306 A.F.M. and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.
Surviving are two brothers, James Clinkscales (Belle) and Fred Clinkscales (Elaine), both of Greenwood, three nieces Kerri, Kelle, and Sharon, and a nephew Terry. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Kennedy.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Garden of Memories, with Rev. Leon Jones officiating. Mask and social distancing are recommended.
The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com