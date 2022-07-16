BRADLEY - David Calhoun, 65, of 404 Dixie Ave., Bradley, SC, husband of Lona Higgins Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home. He was a son of the late James Calhoun and Lola Calhoun.

He was a concrete finisher with the Calhoun Concrete Company.

David leaves to cherish his memories in addition to his wife, three daughters, Jacqueline Calhoun of Greenwood, Sonya N. Calhoun, and Stephanie Calhoun both of Hodges; two brothers, Tony (Sheryl) Calhoun and Rickey (Linda) Calhoun, both of Greenwood; three sisters, Fannie (Daniel) Williams, Tammy Nance and Patricia (Benjamin) Glover, all of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church, Hwy. 178, Saluda at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wright L. Austin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 1-5 p.m.

The family in at the home of his wife and daughters, 211 Cromer Road, Hodges.

Please wear your mask while visiting and during the funeral service.

Percival-Tompkins is honored to serve the Calhoun family.

Tags