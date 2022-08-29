David Berry Hale, 82, resident of Greenwood, husband of Julie Sheldon Hale, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born February 20, 1940, in Arp, TX, he was a son of the late Jewell Lawrence "Jude" Hale and Thelma Odessa Covington Hale Glass. He was a 1958 graduate of Snyder High School in Snyder, TX, and attended East Texas State College on a baseball scholarship. Mr. Hale formerly worked with Drillco and retired from FESCO (Findley Engineering Service Company) out of Alice, TX.

Tags