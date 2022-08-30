David Berry Hale
David Berry Hale, 82, resident of Greenwood, husband of Julie Sheldon Hale, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:07 pm
David Berry Hale
David Berry Hale, 82, resident of Greenwood, husband of Julie Sheldon Hale, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born February 20, 1940, in Arp, TX, he was a son of the late Jewell Lawrence “Jude” Hale and Thelma Odessa Covington Hale Glass. He was a 1958 graduate of Snyder High School in Snyder, TX and attended East Texas State College on a baseball scholarship. Mr. Hale formerly worked with Drillco and retired from FESCO (Findley Engineering Service Company) out of Alice, TX.
An avid golfer, fisherman and outdoorsman, he was also an adept gardener.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 45 years are three daughters, Lara and husband Sean Cassidy of Alexandria, VA, Gail and husband Brian Moore of Greenwood, SC, and Susie and husband Donald Scheffler of Austin, TX; eight grandchildren, Catherine Cassidy, John (Holly) Moore, Sarah Grace Moore, Will Moore, Maggie Moore, Ellie Moore, Caroline Scheffler and George Scheffler.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Jerry and Frank Hale and a sister, JuLaine Hale.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends in the chapel immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alice Volunteer Services, 311 E. Main Street, Alice, TX 78332, or Hospice &Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hale family with arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.