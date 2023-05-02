David Bannister Wanda Rinker May 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David BannisterABBEVILLE — William “David” Bannister, 68, passed away Sunday April 30, 2023 at his home.Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Bannister family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Greenwood woman faces neglect charge Laurens driver dies in morning crash GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare Lions Vision Services president 'returns home' as Due West Lions speaker Adkins speaks at DAR meeting Hatcher takes oath for the Hudson Berry Chapter DAR Lander students honored for excellence in speech, theater and communication Lander University Alumni Association hosts cookout