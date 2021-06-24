Daverio Walton
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Daverio Myrell Walton, 29, of 53 Frank Miller Road, Abbeville died on Sunday evening June 20, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident on Keowee Road. Born in Abbeville, SC on June 11, 1992, he was the son of Shirley Denese Walton and the late David Walton, Jr. Daverio attended Abbeville public schools and he worked for Prysmian Group Manufacturing. He was a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan.
He is survived by his mother, Denese Walton of the home; six children; two brothers, Antonio Hill of Greenwood and TyJay Hill of the home; half-brothers, David Hamilton of Anderson and Dayshon Walton of Belton, SC; two half-sisters, Shanika Walton of Belton and Ashley Hamilton of Anderson, SC; he also is survived by a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and a half-sister, Tiffany Walton.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC. Please wear mask and observe social distancing during service. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Make online condolences at www.richiefuneralhome.com