NINETY SIX — David P. "Dave" Barrett, 65, of Saluda Street, Ninety Six, husband of Stacia Thompson Barrett, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home with his loving wife holding him.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Dewey Edward Barrett and Janie Mae Sosby Barrett. Dave was a retired truck driver with G&P Trucking and operated the Ninety Six produce stand, where he was known as the "Peanut Man". He attended Cambridge United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jayden Kole Barrett and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children: Josh Barrett of Anderson, Alicia Barrett of Easley; stepchildren, Gregory Ryder, Kaitlyn Ryder, both of Worcester, NY, Jaidyn Hinz of Alexander, NY and Shayne Ryder of Stamford, NY; a sister, Pat Simpson Powell of Ninety Six; seven grandchildren: Brady Tilley, Chase Barrett, Drayson Barrett, Hendrik Griffioen, Kynsley Griffioen, Aubri Hinz and Molly Hinz; three great grandchildren; and his cat "Emmett Gray".
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday at Cambridge United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Hank Brooks and Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-3 pm.
Memorials may be made to Cambridge United Methodist Church, PO Box 384, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Agape Hospice.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.