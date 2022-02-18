Darrow Lewis

NINETY SIX — Darrow Lewis, 80, of 136 Ebony Drive, widower of Geraldine Spencer Lewis, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. Born in New Rochelle, NY, he was the son of the late John Lewis and the late, Willie Mae Kemp Lewis. He was a member of Cokesbury Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Army and National Guard.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Darryl (Rev. Melissa) Spencer of Ninety Six; two brothers, Eddie (Brunetta) Lewis of Mt. Vernon, NY, and Jeffrey Lewis of Augusta, GA; three sisters, Fannie (Willie) Golden of Greenwood, Elizabeth Young of Palm Beach, FL, and Mozella Jackson of Atlanta, GA; two grandsons, Keith Litkett and Emmanuel Thomas; one granddaughter, Charity Thomas; two great granddaughters, Ryleigh Thomas and Ryann Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be at noon on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Cokesbury Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Melissa Spencer. Burial will follow in the Ninety Six Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

