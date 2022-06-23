Darris Anthony Brooks, 42, of 210 Florida Ave., passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, he was the son of Mary Ann Brooks Saxon and the late Danny Ray Brooks.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Pastor Von Austin. Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

