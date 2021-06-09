Darrell Yancey Lagrone
Darrell Yancey Lagrone, 58, of Folly Farm Road, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Helen King Lagrone Whitlock and the late Hoyt Winford Lagrone. Darrell was a plumber and was of the Methodist faith.
Darrell is survived by his mother; his sister, Judy Corriher and his brother, Jeffery “Jeff” Lagrone (Holley), all of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Anna Katharine Lagrone of Abbeville, Nathaniel Collins Lagrone of North Augusta, Jack Yancey Lagrone of Athens, GA, William Jones Hodges Lagrone of Greenwood, Mary-Helen Eppelsheimer (Tom Pierce) of Charleston and Emily Allyn Corriher of Greenwood; great niece, Eliot Eppelsheimer; and brother-in-law, Doug Corriher.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Darrell’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 — 11 a.m.
The family is at the home of his mother, 202-A Bowles Avenue, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.