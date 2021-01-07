HODGES — James Darrell Shinall, 73, of Hodges, husband of Susan Miller Shinall, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Ruth Strickland Shinall and the late Harold Shinall. Darrell was a U. S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and was a retired car salesman. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing his guitar. Darrell had a unique style of storytelling, loved entertaining with family and friends, was an avid classic car enthusiast and Nascar fan.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Shinall and brother-in-law, Mike Sumerel.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother of Greenwood are his children; Tim Shinall of Charleston, Ashley Frady (Del) of Greenwood, Cheryl Sell (Jeremy) of Boyertown, PA; a stepson, Frank Gauthier (Dusty) of Coarsegold, CA; a sister, Jean Sumerel of North Augusta; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the continued COVID-19 concerns and restrictions no services will be held at this time.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.