Darrell Jones, 58, of 212 Wellington Drive, husband of Sharron Jones, entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2022 at his home. He was born in Greenwood, SC, February 27, 1964 a son of Robert and Marguerite Jones. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1982 and a member of Old Mt Zion Baptist Church. He was a member of All Out Riders Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are his wife, Sharron Jones of the home, two sons, Jarrell Jones of Greenville, SC, and Zeterius Jones of the home; one daughter, LaKia Jones of Greenwood; one brother, Donnell Jones (Colleen) of Greenwood; one sister, Latorshia Shavonne Jones of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held noon Friday, April 1, 2022 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3117 Highway 248, Ninety Six, SC, 29666, with Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Jones will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the funeral home.

The family is at the home 212 Wellington Drive, Belle Meade Subdivision.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

