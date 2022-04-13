Darla Elizabeth Miller

GREENSBORO, NC — Darla Elizabeth Miller, 59, of 5437 N. Church St., Greensboro, went to her eternal home with The Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital with her sister, Shari and best friend, Melanie by her side.

Darla was born in Greenwood, SC, and was the daughter of the late Johnnie Miller, Sr. and Eleanor Evans Avery. She graduated from Greenwood High School and joined the US Army. She served in the National Guard Signal Battalion 111 Company D. Darla was always a generous and caring person which opened the door for her to meet and care for Lou Houston. He adopted Darla and she continued as his caregiver until his death. While living in Greensboro, she met Melanie and the Meeks family and quickly became a part of their family. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Johnnie "Lee" Miller, Jr. and special friend Stephen Shane Meeks.

Darla is survived by her sister Shari Miller Riddle (Ken); niece Kari Elizabeth Riddle; nephews Bobby Riddle and Kenneth Riddle; great niece Brianna Elizabeth Riddle; her 2 fur babies Rex and Josie.

There will be a time of receiving family and friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home (1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320) Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 7-8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Miller family will be receiving friends Saturday afternoon from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. at Blyth Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens followed by Military Graveside Rites.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Ms. Miller.