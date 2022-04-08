Daphne Roberson

Noveline Daphne Price Roberson, 86, resident of Old Abbeville Highway, wife of Jerry Augustus Roberson, Sr., passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home.

Born October 3, 1935, in Gilbert, she was a daughter of the late Matthew Scott and Lizzie Lee Clamp Price. She was a graduate of Richmond Academy of Augusta and retired from the CountyBank after 22 years.

Mrs. Roberson was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two sons, Gus (Holly) Roberson of Lexington and Scott Roberson of Greenwood; two daughters, Lisa (Randy) Shulfer and Sandra (Dennis) Darley, both of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Tripp Roberson, Anna Roberson, Taylor Roberson (Tommy) Thomasson, Jordan Bell (Casey) Burgeson and Braden Shulfer; and three great-grandchildren, Bryse Singh, Lane Burgeson and Emmalyn Thomasson.

Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 Tuesday evening following the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Roberson family.