Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 3:34 pm
Daphine Miles Dillashaw, 87, of Greenwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at NHC of Greenwood.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
