HODGES — Danny Earl Turner, 67, resident of 147 Rachels Way, husband of Janet Hanlon Turner, passed away at his home Wednesday May 11, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Lanett, AL, he was a son of the late Curtis Turner, Sr. and Rachel Johns Turner.
Danny was a retired Computer Engineering/ Telecommunications Operator. He was a member of First Christian Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. He was a veteran having served in the US Marines. Danny was a big Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends but the apple of his eye where his grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years Janet Hanlon Turner of the home; his children Rhonda Grimes (Bobby), Crystal Phillips (Cliff), Tanya Richards (Blake), Alicia Turner (Cassie) Jacob Turner (Mary Margret), Shiloh Evans (Sammy); grandkids Kodie Sims (Monty), Janna Brown (Rick), Shelby Walker (Jason), Lauren Turner, Leslie Scott, Cole Walker (Megan), Dorian and Kaylan Richards, Caleb Grimes, Carson Evans, Tristan Evans, Luke Turner, Avery Turner, Eliza Evans, and Crew Turner; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister Rhonda Hannah (Wayne); nephew Daniel Hannah (Ashley), Drew and Zach; Leland Hannah (Jorjanne) Issac and Lydia; a brother Curtis Turner, Jr. and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by a baby sister Connie-Ann and a brother-in-law Terry Hanlon.
A celebration of Danny's life will be conducted Saturday May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11-12:30 at the funeral home prior to services. The family is at the home.
Memorials in memory of Danny may be made to The American Cancer Society, 144 Winona Church Rd. C/O Mrs. Conway Shirley Donalds, SC 29638.
