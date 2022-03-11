Danny Ray Simpson

Danny Ray Simpson, 47, of 1236 Mathis Road, husband of Christie Baum Simpson, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Thomas Ray Simpson and the late Lucy Jean Newman. He was a carpenter with E.J. Sullivan General Contractor. Danny Ray loved music, playing the guitar, building, working with his hands, and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Christie; his children, Austin Simpson (Cameron) and Brittany Simpson (Travis), both of Greenwood; sister, Jeannie Lee Simpson (Michael) of Donalds; and grandchildren, Madison Simpson, Jaylon Peurifoy, Colt Peurifoy, Gavin Simpson, Avery Simpson, and Axel Simpson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Jean Newman; his sister, Donna Renee Babb and brother, Anthony Ray Simpson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family members are at their respective homes.

