ABBEVILLE — Danny Thomas Argo, Sr., 67, resident of 48 Argo Circle, Lake Secession husband of Brenda Argo passed away peacefully at his home Monday Oct. 12, 2020.
Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late James Argo and Lorena Simpson Argo.
Danny was a retired Sewing Machine Mechanic and was a former member of the Abbeville National Guard. Danny was an avid NASCAR Racing fan. He loved the outdoors and living on Lake Secession. Danny enjoyed life and had a genuine love for his family and friends.
Survivors include: His beloved wife of 31 years Brenda Joyce Brown Argo of the home; two sons Chris Brown of Starr, SC and Tony Argo of Greenwood, SC; two brothers Richard Argo of Edgefield, SC and Dennis Argo of Georgia; three grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Danny's life will be conducted Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Rev. Marion Argo officiating. The family is at the home.
Memorials in memory of Danny may be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson SC 29625.
