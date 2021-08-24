COLUMBIA — The unexpected death of Scott Cleland on November 9, 2020, surprised and saddened his family and friends. They are invited to celebrate his life at the home of Ginger MaCaulay at 1044 Old Orangeburg Road near Lexington on Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m.
Scott was born January 29, 1952, in Greenwood, SC. Most of his life was spent in Columbia, where his family moved in 1960.
Scott was a bright student who was active in extracurricular activities, especially the A.C. Flora High School marching and concert bands. He enjoyed the intellectual stimulation of Wofford College, where he was inducted into the honorary Phi Beta Kappa chapter. His degree in veterinary medicine was awarded by the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine in 1979.
Following residence at clinics in Virginia and Charleston, SC, Scott opened his own veterinary business in Columbia. Changes in career interests led to creation of his own company, South Latitude, that served the computer needs of veterinary clinics transitioning into the digital age. He was still active as a consultant at his death.
One of Scott's early hobbies was horseback riding. He surprised his parents by purchasing a horse, riding it from the stable to home in Forest Acres and pasturing it overnight in their backyard.
Scott read professionally and for enjoyment. He had a remarkable memory, being able to recall well-crafted passages that he had encountered years previously. He had a lifelong dedication to multiplayer strategy games with a reputation for smart, well thought out play, and held an international standing in several tournaments.
Scott leaves behind deep friendships that brought joy and support. His family particularly appreciates the assistance he received from his longtime friend Pat. Scott, who valued outstanding teaching and scholarship, mentored Pat's son Austin who studied to become an English teacher. Associates recognized that Scott quietly helped others and took pleasure in their achievements.
Along with his friendships, Scott enjoyed the company of family. Lively discussion, good food, and good drink, especially a dram of well-aged Scotch, were great enjoyments.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Kippy Cleland, and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his brother, Joel and wife Abby of Greenwood; his nephew, Cubby and wife Melody, of Apex, NC; and sister-in-law, Angela, of Williamsburg, VA. He will also be missed by his nephews and nieces: Chassy of Greenwood, Roper of London, England, Casey of Raleigh, NC, and Harper of Los Angeles.
Memorial donations may be made to Wofford College or online to SCVetsCare Foundation at scav.org/foundation.
Memories may be shared at dunbarfunerals.com.