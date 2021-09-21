Daniel Lee Byers
Daniel Lee Byers, Junior, 57, husband of Kristi Parker Byers, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Born on September 11, 1964, in Greenwood, SC, Dan was the son of the Jane Carroll Byers and the late Daniel Lee Byers. Dan graduated from Greenwood High School in 1982. Like his father, Dan then attended Vanderbilt University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and while in Nashville cultivated his lifelong appreciation of music.
Dan began his professional engineering career at Tennessee Valley Authority in Huntsville, AL. A strong family man, Dan moved to Greenville, SC, to join his father at Goodwater Incorporated, where he served as Vice President, then President of the company. Dan and his father enjoyed golfing together in the US and Scotland. During this time, Dan wrote articles for “Talk Magazine” and also modeled to the great delight of his family. In 2014, Dan became part of the Clemson University family as Project Manager in the University Facilities Construction & Renovation department.
Dan had a love of the performing arts and was often seen with his guitar. Together with his wife, Kristi, Dan was an enthusiastic supporter of Greenville Theatre, where he was a board member and devoted volunteer.
Although Dan’s accomplishments are many, his family gave him the greatest joy. He made his family’s interests his own as he enthusiastically educated himself about each new endeavor. No responsibility kept him from his family, and he treasured the times he spent traveling with and supporting them.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kristi Parker Byers, and their children Brooke Byers Tidwell and her husband Marcus of Simpsonville, Lee Andrew Byers of Greenville, John Alexander Byers of Nashville, Sarah-Parker Martin of Easley, and Isabelle Jane Byers of Charleston. Also surviving are his mother, Jane Carroll Byers of Greenwood, and his sisters Beth Byers Adams and her husband Mike of Greenwood, and Lindy Byers Felix and her husband Nick of Hilton Head. Papa Dan is also survived by two adorable grandchildren, Eden and Jacob.
He was known throughout the community and to his friends as “Tender Dan” because of his loving heart. He lived each day loving others, and to quote his favorite musical, “To love another person is to see the face of God.”
A private memorial service was held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at Blyth Funeral Home, 1425 Montague Ave, Greenwood, SC, with burial at Edgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Greenville Theatre, 444 College Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or online at www.greenvilletheatre.org.
