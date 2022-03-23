WATERLOO — Daniel James Winters, 78, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Daniel was born on March 10, 1943 to Daniel and Antoinette Winters in Worcester, MA.

After graduating high school, he went on to serve 4 years in the National Guard. In 1968, Daniel met his future wife of 53 years, Diana, in Brockton, MA. They have two children, Duane and Kevin Winters. After retiring, Daniel spent his time outdoors, working in his yard. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gold mining. Finding a small speck of gold made his day.

Daniel was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Antoinette Winters, and his brother, William Winters. He is survived by his wife Diana Winters, sons Duane Winters (Kimberly) and Kevin Winters (Audrey), sister Dian Rosnov and brother-in-law Steven Rosnov, 7 grandchildren, Daniel Borrego, Natalie Winters, Alora Winters, Alessandra Winters, Kensington Winters, 2 step-grandchildren, Emma Evans and Laurel McDowell and 2 great-grandchildren, Vincent Borrego and Valentina Borrego.

A private family memorial will be held. Honoring Daniel's wishes, the family requests any memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.