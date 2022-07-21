Daniel ‘Danny’ Leonard Warner
Daniel “Danny” Leonard Warner, 61, husband of Grace Young Warner, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 5:12 pm
Daniel “Danny” Leonard Warner, 61, husband of Grace Young Warner, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, November 22, 1960, he was a son of the late Daniel Kinard Warner and Claire Lyon Warner. Danny was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Piedmont Technical College. He was a lifelong cattle farmer, was a member of the Beef Producers Association, and the South Carolina Forestry Commission. He was also a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two brothers, Max Warner and wife Sandy and Tim Warner and wife Jan, all of Greenwood; brother-in-law, John Robert Young and a sister-in-law, Royleen Purkerson Young, both of Greenwood; nephews, Levi Hendrix, Josh Warner and wife Charleston and Ethan Warner; nieces, Kristen Wideman and husband Cameron and Karrie Warner and two great-nieces; step-brother, Bryan Fitzpatrick and two step-sisters, Rachel Faulkner and Rebecca Fitzpatrick-Yancey; along with his best friend, Tony Gambrell.
Danny was predeceased by his step-mother, Viola Warner and a step-brother, Brent Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Michael How officiating.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Crowder, Austin Gambrell, Bryan Ellenberg, Bill Gardner, Jack Roberts, Todd Calhoun and Gene Rhodes.
The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 Friday evening.
The Warner family will be at the home of Tim and Jan Warner, 1726 Mt. Moriah Road.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, 205 N. Church Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Warner family.
